Here is the Tipperary senior football team which is set to pit its wits against Limerick on Saturday evening

The Premier County will pit their wits against Limerick in a Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday, May 11 (7pm) at Semple Stadium, Thurles and manager Liam Kearns has named his team to face the Shannonsiders.

The Tipperary team will line out as follows:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork)

7. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, captain)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

17. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

18. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

19. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)

20. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

21. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

22. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

23. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)

24. Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s)

25. John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

26. Jack Delahunty (Newport)

