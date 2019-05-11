GAELIC FOOTBALL
Here is the Tipperary senior football team which is set to pit its wits against Limerick on Saturday evening
Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns pictured with Conor Sweeney and Brian Fox
The Premier County will pit their wits against Limerick in a Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday, May 11 (7pm) at Semple Stadium, Thurles and manager Liam Kearns has named his team to face the Shannonsiders.
The Tipperary team will line out as follows:
1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork)
7. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)
8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)
10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, captain)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Subs:
16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)
17. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
18. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
19. Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)
20. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
21. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
22. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
23. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)
24. Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s)
25. John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)
26. Jack Delahunty (Newport)
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on