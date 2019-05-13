David Mansfield wins Tipperary Water 10K in Clonmel

Glorious sunshine greeted over 250 athletes for the Tipperary Water 10K road race, the 34th edition of Clonmel AC’s Classic event.

The race started on the Quay and soon the pace was set by the Clonmel duo of Jimmy Boland and the eventual winner, David Mansfield with the chasing pack led by Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo and Gareth McGlinchey of Dundrum.

The pace was swift as the leaders reached the 1st km in 3 mins 3 secs and at this stage the two Clonmel AC members had moved clear of the chasing pack. These two athletes matched strides for the next 2 kilometres as the race moved through the Old Bridge and onto the Raheen road.

Then as they approached the Loreto Convent Roundabout, David moved a few metres clear of Jimmy. On the journey down to Kilganey, David kept the strong pace going with wind on his back and from there to the finish he made every stride a winning one as he came home a very worthy and convincing winner in a very good time of 31 mins 34 secs, getting a great round of applause as he approached the finishing enclosure at the Showgrounds Shopping Centre.

This great performance by David saw him improving on last year’s time by 9 seconds. Then we had Jimmy Boland also running a very good race over the final few kilometres to finish 2nd in 32 mins 39 secs. This was a very good performance by Jimmy, who in recent weeks has been posting PBs over a variety of distances.

In this Classic event it was his first time break 33 minutes for 10K, in last year’s race he ran 33 mins 34 secs, some improvement.

Then we had a great tussle for 3rd spot between Gareth McGlinchey and Paddy Cummins with Paddy moving clear over the final mile to finish 3rd in 33 mins 7 secs with Gareth 4th in 33 mins 15 secs. During the race Donal Leahy of Listowel emerged from the chasing pack to finish 5th in 34 mins 35 secs. Competition in the Master categories was very keen and here are the performances:

Dermot Ryan of West Waterford AC was 1st 0/40 in 35: 44 with Paul Cotter of Eagle AC 2nd in 38 mins, Johnny O’Sullivan of Galtee Runners was 1st 0/45 in 35:11 with Peter Madden of Templemore AC 2nd in 36:48, Fintan Rice of Fethard AC was 1st 0/50 in 37:53 with Patrick Bookle of St Joseph’s 2nd in 38:18, Willie O’Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers was 1st 0/55 in 37:02 with John Carroll of Carrick on Suir AC 2nd in 41:14, Ned O’Brien of Clonmel AC was 1st 0/60 in 49:32 with Tom Quinn of Clonmel AC 1st 0/65 in 47:35 and Noel Howley of Clonmel AC 1st 0/70 in 51:41.

The women’s race also proved very competitive with Aine Roche of Clonmel AC going clear over the 2nd part of the race to win in 40 mins 33 secs with her club mate Ali O’Connor also running a very good race to finish 2nd in 41 mins 41 secs.

Then we had Aislinn Ahern of Raheny Shamrocks also running very well when finishing 3rd in 41 mins 59 secs with Suzanne Shine of Clonmel AC 4th in 42 mins 4 secs and Maire O’Shea of Mooreabbey Milers 5th in 42 mins 48 secs.

We also had some great performances in the Master Women categories and here are the winning performances: Edel Roche of Clonmel AC was 1st 0/35 in 43:30 with Kate Kennedy of Templemore AC was 2nd in 44:52, Michelle Doherty was 1st 0/40 in 43:56 with Teresa O Connor 2nd in 45:32, Siobhan McHugh of Clonmel AC was 1st 0/45 in 44:12 with Mary Pyke of Mooreabbey Milers 2nd in 45:51, Eileen O’Keeffe of Doneraile AC was 1st 0/50 in 46:44 with Anna Byrne of Clonmel AC 2nd in 48:05, Catherine o Rourke of Windgap was 1st 0/55 in 49:53 with Bernie Hopkins of Clonmel AC was 1st 0/60 in 53:58.