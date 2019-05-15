Rugby summer camp for girls starts at Carrick-on-Suir RFC next week

Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club will run a six-week summer camp for girls at its grounds at Tybroughney, Carrick-on-Suir starting next Wednesday, May 22.

The camp will run on Wednesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm.

It costs €10 for the six weeks.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact (087) 2164025. for further information.

Picture left are participants in last year's girls rugby summer camp held at Carrick Rugby Club.