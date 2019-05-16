County Tipperary Coiste na nÓg football finals this weekend

Coiste na nÓg

After county semi-finals last week we look forward to a big day for all the players, their families and clubs in the finals this weekend.

County U12 Finals

We head to Cashel for this year’s championship finals day on Saturday where three of our four finals will up for decision.

The ‘B’ final, after agreement between both clubs and approval from County Coiste na nÓg, will be played on Friday evening, venue to be confirmed.

The remaining three will go ahead in Cashel starting at 2pm. This is a later than normal start time.

Our ‘A’ final sees a confident Fethard take on take on Arravale Rovers throw in at 3pm. This looks to have the makings of a classic after two good wins for both teams. Fethard have an eye for goal hitting five to help them over the line against Holycross Ballycahill last Thursday. A day later Arravale Rovers showed their accuracy to take points. They hit 14 scores, 13 of which were points helping them to victory over a gallant Nenagh Eire Óg.

Our ‘B’ final on Friday sees Boherlahan/Dualla take on Moneygall. Boherlahan/Dulla are on familiar ground as current hurling champions, they came through a tough test to beat St. Patrick’s. While Moneygall and Knockavilla played out a thrilling contest, with Moneygall hitting eight goals to get the win.

Our ‘C’ final sees Ballylooby/Castlegrace back in a county final after defeating Loughmore/Castleiney. Facing them will be a well drilled Borrisokane team who kept a clean sheet in their won over Rosegreen. This match throws in at 2pm.

Our ‘D’ final Arravale Rovers will have a busy day with two teams in the final. Their two point win against Ballina will serve as a perfect preparation for the final.

The other semi-final is to be played, Moycarkey /Borris v Fethard. Throw in at 4pm.