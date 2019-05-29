Clonmel girls win two Irish titles for Tipperary’s leading boxing club

Above - Clonmel Boxing Club members who competed in the All-Ireland Girls Finals, winning two gold medals and a silver. From left, Courtney Joyce, silver medalist; Leah O’Gorman, gold medal winner; Ellie Mai Gartland, gold medal winner and Paige Dillon Picture: John D. Kelly

Clonmel Boxing Club was well represented at the National Girls Championship finals held at the National Stadium in Dublin, with four girls competing and three reaching the final in their respective categories.

European Junior champion Ellie Mai Gartland was looking to claim her fourth Irish title and she did so in style after a tough battle against Niamh Fay, Swords. Ellie took a 3-2 decision to be crowned national champion after moving up a weight this year to the 57kgs division.

The previous week Ellie beat fellow European champion Lauren Dempsey, Ryston, Newbridge, who claimed gold in the 57kgs division in Anapa, Russia last year. Ellie controlled the semi-final bout from start to finish to take a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Leah O’Gorman won her first Irish title and her success was acclaimed by one of the loudest cheers at the National Stadium on finals day. Leah took the Girl 2, 53kgs title after a complete display of skill and determination to outbox her opponent Reka Cummins, St. Joseph’s, Edenderry, forcing her to retire in the third round.

In the semi-final Leah beat Ellie Farrell, Smithfield, 4-1. The popular Clonmel girl, who was beaten in last year’s final, has had to overcome many obstacles in her life, both inside and outside of the ring, which made her title win even sweeter.

Courtney Joyce got off to a great start in her bid to claim her third Irish title with a semi-final win against Tara Crowe, Tipperay town on a 5-0 unanimous decision. Courtney faced Alicia King, Ratoath, Co. Meath in the final and after three hard-fought rounds, where there wasn’t much between the two boxers, the Co. Meath boxer took the decision and the title.

Paige Dillon entered the championships after claiming her first Munster title the previous week but unfortunately had to withdraw at the semi-final stage due to illness.

