Information for schools taking part in the Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol finals in Semple Stadium

A special two days beckon for Tipperary's young hurlers and camogie players when the Cumann na mBunscol finals takes place in Semple Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19.

The organisers have issued advice to schools for the big days in the Stadium of Legends.

Any schools who have qualified for the finals please submit your team list ASAP. (The Tipperary Yearbook insists that all teamlists are submitted in the exact same format!)

On arrival for your final, a Cumann na mBunscol/Semple Stadium official will direct you to your dressing room.

All schools should arrive at Semple Stadium at least 30 minutes before throw in. Timetables will issue once all finalists are known and all schools have submitted their teamlists.

Please allow for delays when planning your departure and as Thurles will be very busy on both days.

Your team photo will be taken in the tunnel.

Please text Secretary Michael Delaney on 0879507056 on the day your school qualifies for the final.

You can name as many subs as you want on your panel. You must use a minimum of 2 subs at halftime in U11 games.

The amount of subs introduced at U13 is at your own discretion.

All your subs MUST sit in the dugouts while games are in progress.

You are permitted to have 5 people helping the team on the day e.g. Teachers, coaches, etc. These people will be provided with respect bibs on the day from Cumann na mBunscol.

At the end of the match, the tradition is to take a photograph of the two "Players of the Match" together (One from each school). If you could select a Player of the Match at the end of the game and send him/her over to Paudie Fahey or John Manley, that would be great. They won't have time to be chasing teachers looking for these players.