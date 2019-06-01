Tipperary Epsom Derby dominance with a Coolmore-Ballydoyle 1-3-4-5 in racing's blue riband

The Tipperary double act of Coolmore stud and Ballydoyle stables dominated the Epsom Derby today.

Ballydoyole maestro Aidan O’Brien saddled his seventh winner of the Derby with Anthony Van Dyck winning a thriller.

It’s unprecedented success for the Rosegreen operation.

O’Brien had seven runners in the race bred at Coolmore stud in Fethard.

And four of then ended in the first five in an Irish whitewash.

Second to the winner was Kevin Prendergast’s Madhmoon and then the next three places filled by O’Brien horses – Japan, Broome and Sir Dragonet.

It’s further confirmation that the Tipperary based Coolmore and Ballydoyle rule the world of flat racing.