Video: Tries from rising Tipperary stars Ben Healy and Jake Flannery help put England to the sword at U20 World Cup

Tries from rising Tipperary rugby stars Ben Healy and Jake Flannery helped to put England to the sword in Ireland's 42-26 win over their near neighbours at the Under-20 Rugby World Championship in Argentina on Tuesday.

Ireland initially trailed 0-10, but six tries, including strikes from Ben Healy and Jake Flannery, saw Noel McNamara's men surge to a terrific win. Jake Flannery started the game while Ben Healy was introduced as a replacement.

Jake Flannery hails from Bansha and is a former student at Rockwell College while fellow Tipp man Ben Healy (Rapla, Nenagh) is a former Nenagh Ormond RFC and Glenstal Abbey player.

Below you will find a video of Ben Healy's try in the 66th minute which propelled Ireland into a 35-26 lead.

TRY:



66 mins:



England U20s 26-35 IRELAND U20s



Ben Healy scores in the left corner for Ireland from a Craig Casey pass, and Healy himself kicks the extras from the touchline.



It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/peHgPeY8i1 June 4, 2019

Next up is the Jake Flannery strike which launched the Irish fight back from 0-10 down in the 11th minute.

TRY:



11 mins: England U20s 10-7 IRELAND U20s



Jake Flannery goes over, and the try is awarded after referee Damon Murphy confirms with the TMO that there was no knock-on.



Flannery adds the extras.



It's LIVE now on eir sport 1!#FutureIsGreen #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/BMc1720fbR — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 4, 2019

Ireland will play all of their pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada and will also compete against Australia (June 8) and Italy (June 12) - the games will be shown live on Eir Sport.

