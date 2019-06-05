RUGBY

Video: Tries from rising Tipperary stars Ben Healy and Jake Flannery help put England to the sword at U20 World Cup

Ben Healy is a former Nenagh Ormond and Glenstal Abbey player.

Tries from rising Tipperary rugby stars Ben Healy and Jake Flannery helped to put England to the sword in Ireland's 42-26 win over their near neighbours at the Under-20 Rugby World Championship in Argentina on Tuesday.

Ireland initially trailed 0-10, but six tries, including strikes from Ben Healy and Jake Flannery, saw Noel McNamara's men surge to a terrific win. Jake Flannery started the game while Ben Healy was introduced as a replacement.

Jake Flannery hails from Bansha and is a former student at Rockwell College while fellow Tipp man Ben Healy (Rapla, Nenagh) is a former Nenagh Ormond RFC and Glenstal Abbey player.

Below you will find a video of Ben Healy's try in the 66th minute which propelled Ireland into a 35-26 lead.

Next up is the Jake Flannery strike which launched the Irish fight back from 0-10 down in the 11th minute.

Ireland will play all of their pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada and will also compete against Australia (June 8) and Italy (June 12) - the games will be shown live on Eir Sport.

