Eleven nominated for Tipperary Sports Achievement Awards for May

Eleven nominations were received for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for May.

(1) Jadyn Setters – This up and coming young kickboxer was narrowly beaten into second place in a world juvenile title fight which took place in Derry.

(2) Leah Coen – Leah has just been selected on the Irish u/18 rugby 7s squad who are currently in training for some upcoming major tournaments.

(3) Nat McCarthy – Winner of the May monthly medal at Slievenamon Golf Club as well as winning the gross prize at the vice-captain’s competition.

(4) Sam Donovan – Dual medal winner at the Tipperary outdoor athletics championships held in Templemore, winning gold in the U12 60 metres and silver in the 4 x 100 metres relay.

(5) Fethard Rugby Club J1 team – Winners of the Brendan O’Carroll Cup by beating St. Senan’s from Limerick in the final played at Bruff.

(6) Sean McGarry – Another gold medal for this young archer at a tournament held in New Ross Co. Wexford.

(7) Fethard U12 A Gaelic Football Team – Winners of the South and County A titles for the first time in the history of the club.

(8) Ryan Walsh – Represented Fethard on the Tipperary Minor hurling team in the Munster championship games versus Cork and Waterford. The first Fethard lad to play minor hurling for Tipp in quiet a few years.

(9) Fethard U12 D Gaelic Football Team – Winners of South Tipp D division with a fine victory over local rivals Clonmel Commercials.

(10) Galteemore Kick Boxing Club Fethard. This rapidly growing club is starting to show some fantastic results, the latest which is a haul of 10 gold medals from a tournament in Enniscorthy.

(11) Liam Kiely and John Lacey. These two young soccer players were members of the TSDL U13 team, winners of the DD Cremmins Memorial Tournament for only the 3rd time in 20 years.

The winner will be announced at a function in Butlers Bar on Friday night next June 7. All are welcome.