Cahir Park Golf Pro-Am is back again on August 13 with Morrisons BMW on board

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB PRO-AM
After the huge success of last year, Cahir Park Golf Club have once again teamed up with the PGA, Irish Region to host the event.
The Pro-Am will take place on Tuesday, August 13, a date well worth keeping if you want to pit your golf skills against some of the very best home professionals in Ireland.#
This year we welcome Morrisons BMW will be on board as our main sponsor.
The Morrison family have played a key role in our club down through the years and it's fantastic to have Morrison BMW join us on this journey as we continue to grow our Pro-Am event.
Make sure to keep the date free arrange your team for Tuesday, August 13.
Phone the Pro Shop (052) 744 1474 for more details.
