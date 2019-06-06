CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB PRO-AM

Cahir Park Golf Pro-Am is back again on August 13 with Morrisons BMW on board

At the recent launch of the Cahir Park Golf Club Pro-Am for Tuesday, August 13 2019

Cahir Park Golf Club Pro-Am 2019 – Tuesday, August 13

After the huge success of last year, Cahir Park Golf Club have once again teamed up with the PGA, Irish Region to host the event.

The  Pro-Am will take place on Tuesday, August 13, a date well worth keeping if you want to pit your golf skills against some of the very best home professionals in Ireland.#

This year we welcome Morrisons BMW will be on board as our main sponsor.

The Morrison family have played a key role in our club down through the years and it's fantastic to have Morrison BMW join us on this journey as we continue to grow our Pro-Am event.

Make sure to keep the date free  arrange your team for Tuesday, August 13.

Phone the Pro Shop (052) 744 1474 for more details. 

 

 