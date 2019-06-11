ATHLETICS
Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin sets new PB for 5,000m in Spain
Clonmel AC’s Sean Tobin who ran a 5,000m PB of 13:56:69 in Spain last weekend.
The Gran Premio Los Corrales de Buelna Track and Field Meet took place in Spain last weekend.
Here Clonmel AC’s Sean Tobin competed in the 5000m and ran a fantastic race when finishing third in 13 mins 56.69 secs, A Personal Best over this classic distance.
This was some achievement by Sean, a former Ole Miss University graduate, who has been training with athletes from the Melbourne Track Club, in recent weeks.
It augurs well for a good track and field season ahead for the Clonmel runner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on