Hillview players Paul and Gemma are Tipperary county pitch and putt champions

In last weekend[s Tipperary Pitch and Putt strokeplay championships held at the picturesque Hillivew Sports Club in Clonmel, home players filled three of the top prizes.

Over 70 players from around the county took part in the various categories.

In the gents senior grade Hillview[s Paul Sweeney held a slender lead after the first 36 holes. A brilliant final round of 6 under par saw Paul take the title on a final score of 17 under. A fantastic win for Paul in the county’s flagship event.

Home club player James Cleary finished with a late surge up the leaderboard to claim the runner up spot.

The Hillview Sports Club ladies also brought home some silverware on Sunday evening.

Gemma McCarthy finished with an excellent 4 under par total to win the Ladies Senior Strokeplay title. While her mother, Shula, filled the runner-up position. Our Lady Captain, Veronica Anglim, claimed her first county title winning the Junior trophy. The ladies are hitting the road we hear!

Best of luck to Stephen O’Reilly, James Cleary, John Fitzgerald, David Cahill and Brendan Cronin who are taking part in the Munster Strokeplay finals in Listowel this weekend.

Following up on the large numbers of juvenile last week we are holding an Adult / Juvenile scramble this Thursday evening from 6:30pm.

Tennis

Hillview players did very well in the Causeway Open, Aine Lonergan with Therese Keating retained their Ladies Div 2 title, Cora Morrissey teamed up with Mary Wall and won the Ladies Div. 3 title. It was all Hillview in the men’s Div. 3; Gerry Burke was victorious against Aidan Barry. Eugene O’Mahoney was in 2 finals, in the top singles he was beaten 7/6 in the final set and teamed up with Declan Tarrent in the doubles, again a third set loss of 7/6.

Ulster Bank Senior Open Week tournament is on this week with finals on Saturday June 15.

Club Lotto

On June 8 the Hillview Lotto Jackpot was €1,100, no jackpot and 1 match 3. The numbers drawn were 8-15-20-23. Next Lotto Draw on Saturday, June 15 at 9 pm. Jackpot now worth €1,200.