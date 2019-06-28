Butlers and Fitzgeralds combine to win O'Dwyer Steel Golf Classic at Dundrum

Dudnrum Golf Club Classic sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum

The Dundrum Golf Club Classic was run last week was a big success with close to fifty teams participating.

The main prize was again sponsored by the local business, O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. Matt Ryan Managing Director of O’Dwyer Steel was present at the prize giving to present the main prize to the winning team.

The team in first place was a local team which brought in 106 pts. Michael Butler, Alan Butler, Kevin Fitzgerald & Junior Captain Joe Fitzgerald.

In 2nd place with 105 pts: Pat Higgins, Liz Higgins Geraldine Ryan & Thomas Ryan.

3rd with 102pts: Pat Hayes, Liam Ryan (con) John Barry & Peter Hayes.

4th with 100pts B/9 Oliver Carr, Paudie Carr, Michael Hanley & Ann Creamer.

5th with 100pts: L J Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Michael Ryan & Libby Ryan.

6th with 99pts: C/B Sean O’Halloran, Martin Kane, James Maher & P J Collins.

The none GUI winning team were: Pat Ryan, Matt Ryan, Adrian Crosse & Charles Crosse.

Nearest the pin sponsored by O’Neill’s Bistro: on the 3rd John O’Donovan, the 6th Mary Hickey & 12th L J Ryan.

The winner of the Ladies Longest Drive sponsored by Captain Richard O’Keeffe was Libby Ryan.

The winner of the Mens Longest Drive Sponsored by Michael O‘Grady was Ryan O’Sullivan.