Some of the top names in Irish motorcycle racing will compete in Faugheen 50 Road Races 

Some of the top names in Irish road motorcycle racing along with many international racers will compete at the annual Faugheen 50 Motorcycle Road Races close to Faugheen village on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21.

Practice and qualifying races for all classes on the 2.3 mile race circuit begin at 12 noon on the Saturday.

Championship and non-championship races commence in a variety of classes from 201cc up to 1010cc at 11am on the Sunday.

Roads close at 12 noon on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Spectators are advised to be at their viewing spot an hour before racing begins. The Faugheen 50 Club welcomes all visitors and locals and asks spectators to obey stewards and stay out of prohibited areas for safety reasons.

For further information on the Faugheen 50 Road Races log on to www.faugheen50.net or www.facebook.com/faughee