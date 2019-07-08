Athlete wins a Irish 3,000 metres medal on his debut for Clonmel AC

The National Junior Track and field Championships took place last weekend in Santry Stadium, Dublin.

Tristan Forsythe was making his debut for Clonmel Athletic Club and what a debut it proved to be.

Competing in the Junior 3000m Tristan was aiming to run the qualifying time for the European Championships later this year.

The race started and soon the leading group of four athletes set a good pace, then midway through the race the pace eased off a bit and with 1k to go, Tristan increased the tempo to try and get the qualifying time. He kept the strong pace going but the solo effort began to tell on the last lap. Despite been caught he kept it going to win the bronze medal in 8 mins 29.38 secs, brilliant running in such warm conditions to win his first National medal.

Tristan has strong family connections in the Kilsheelan area where he stayed for a few days last week.

We look forward to hearing more about this talented athlete in the coming years as he heads back to College in America.