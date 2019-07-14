Under par Tipp advance to the semi-final

Tipperary and Laois did battle in Croke Park this afternoon in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final

Tipperary 2-25

Laois 1-18

A well below par Tipperary advanced to the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final with victory over Laois at Croke Park this afternoon.

Played in front of 44,135 spectators, Tipperary did just what they had to do to advance to meet Wexford in two weeks time in the same venue.

Laois, playing with the aid of the breeze in the first started brightly and gave as good as they got, to work themselves into a two point lead. However, a Jason Forde penalty goal for Tipp in the 12th minute was followed by a Seamus Callanan goal in the 16th after a magnificent through ball from Noel McGrath to open up a five point lead.

Tipp went on to shoot points from the impressive Ger Browne and Alan Flynn, but Laois had efforts from John Lennon and Jack Kelly to keep them in touch, having already had scores from Mark Kavanagh (3) Aaron Dunphy and Willie Dunphy.

Tipp had goal chances too in the form of a Jason Forde snapshot and a Callanan effort which was taken off the line, but it was Laois who rattled the net next with a Ross King goal in the 35th minute after he got inside.

Still though, Tipp held a 2-11 to 1-10 interval lead without having gotten out of third gear.

The dismissal of Laois attacker Aaron Dunphy in the 4th minute of the second half was a real blow to them. And, by the time the sides had been leveled up numerically with the second yellow card given to Tipp's Michael Breen, three minutes from time, the game was over as a contest.

Laois continued to battle with great spirit but Tipp just kept ahead of them all the time and were never in danger of being overturned, despite playing well below par.

Tipp will need a much improved showing if they are to overcome Wexford in the semi-final but now have two weeks to ready themselves for that battle.