All Tipperary golf fans rooting for Shane Lowry today

Golf fans across the island are cheering on Shane Lowry today as he bids to create history at Royal Portrush.

The Offaly man takes a four shot lead into the final round of the British Open at the Antrim course.

Lowry has been on fire all week at the testing course and is now just eighteen holes away from his first major win.

He has big names such as Spieth, Koepka, Rose, Fleetwood and Holmes in the chasing pack but but his form suggests he can hold off their challenge.

All his fans across the county border in Tipperary wish him well in his pursuit of the Claret Jug.

Go Shane!