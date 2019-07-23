Flashback: Remembering the last five All-Ireland hurling championship meetings between Tipperary and Wexford

There have been ten All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship meetings between Tipperary and Wexford with the Premier County winning seven of those clashes, Wexford two and there has been one drawn affair. Since 1997 the counties have encountered one another five times - here is a brief look back at those contests.

1997

In 1997 Tipperary beat Wexford 2-16 to 0-15 at Croke Park in an All-Ireland semi-final. Wexford faced into that semi-final as defending All-Ireland and Leinster champions while Tipp were working their way back from suffering a defeat to Clare in the Munster final, a defeat which presented then-manager Len Gaynor with an opportunity to re-align his side ahead of an assault on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Tipperary team: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Paul Shelly (Killenaule), Noel Sheehy (Silvermines), Michael Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Liam Sheedy (Portroe), Colm Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Conal Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara, 0-4), Conor Gleeson (Boherlahan-Dualla, 0-1), Liam McGrath (Burgess, 0-1), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-1), John Leahy (Mullinahone, 1-4), Michael Cleary (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-3), Eugene O’Neill (Cappawhite), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone, 1-1). Subs used: Liam Cahill (Ballingarry, 0-1) & Aidan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh).

2001

Four years later the sides encountered one another once more in an All-Ireland semi-final - this time Tipperary faced into the contest as provincial champions while Wexford emerged from the qualifiers and earned themselves a draw (1-16 to 3-10).

Tipperary team: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Thomas Costello (Cappawhite), Philip Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Paul Ormonde (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eamon Corcoran (JK Bracken’s), David Kennedy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Paul Kelly (Mullinahone), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara, 0-2), Eddie Enright (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1), Mark O’Leary (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-4), John Carroll (Roscrea, 1-1), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone, 0-1), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-5), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-1), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-1). Subs used: Liam Cahill (Ballingarry), Conor Gleeson (Boherlahan-Dualla), Eugene O’Neill (Cappawhite) & Paddy O’Brien (Toomevara).

Tipperary delivered a much more composed performance in the replay at Croke Park (3-12 to 0-10) when goals from John Carroll and Eugene O’Neill sealed a place in the All-Ireland final against Galway. The game, however, was draped in controversy when Liam Dunne and Brian O’Meara were dismissed on straight red cards. Michael Jordan was also dismissed for Wexford.

Team: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Thomas Costello (Cappawhite), Philip Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Paul Ormonde (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eamon Corcoran (JK Bracken’s), David Kennedy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Paul Kelly (Mullinahone), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara), Eddie Enright (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark O’Leary (Kilruane MacDonagh’s, 0-2), John Carroll (Roscrea, 1-0), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-9), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields). Subs used: Eugene O’Neill (Cappawhite, 2-0), Paddy O’Brien (Toomevara) & Aidan Butler (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

2007

Wexford famously beat Tipperary in the 1968 All-Ireland final (5-8 to 3-12) and the Model County’s second championship victory over the Premier County materialised in 2007 when Croke Park hosted the quarter-final meeting between the sides (3-10 to 1-14). Damien Fitzhenry buried a disputed 21-yard free to dump Michael Keating’s Tipperary out of the championship and the Premier County started that quarter-final without Eoin Kelly.

Tipperary team: Ger Kennedy (Killenaule), Eamonn Buckley (Drom & Inch), Declan Fanning (Killenaule), Alan Byrne (Shannon Rovers), Eamonn Corcoran (JK Bracken’s), Conor O’Mahony (Newport), Shane Maher Burgess), Hugh Maloney (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-2), Séamus Butler (Drom & Inch), Darragh Hickey (Boherlahan-Dualla, 0-4), Benny Dunne (Toomevara, 0-2), John Carroll (Roscrea, 0-1), Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 1-1). Subs used: Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-3), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch, 0-1), Diarmuid Fitzgerald (Roscrea) & Pa Bourke (Thurles Sarsfields).

2010

Tipperary suffered a significant defeat to Cork in the Munster championship and re-grouped via the qualifiers to win a famous All-Ireland title; en route they encountered Wexford in a qualifier at Semple Stadium, Thurles and won with fourteen points to spare (3-24 to 0-19).

Tipperary team: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Declan Fanning (Killenaule), Conor O'Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), David Young (Toomevara, 0-3), Conor O'Mahony (Newport), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons, 0-4), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, 0-1), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha, 0-2), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 0-3), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 2-3), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-8). Subs used: Paul Curran (Mullinahone), John O'Brien (Toomevara), Séamus Hennessy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Darragh Egan (Kiladangan, 1-0), Shane Maher (Burgess) & Michael Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

TIPPERARY V WEXFORD CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

1899 Final Tipperary 3-12 Wexford 1-4

1951 Final Tipperary 7-7 Wexford 3-9

1962 Final Tipperary 3-10 Wexford 2-11

1965 Final Tipperary 2-16 Wexford 0-10

1968 Final Tipperary 3-12 Wexford 5-8

1997 Semi-Final Tipperary 2-16 Wexford 0-15

2001 Semi-Final Tipperary 1-16 Wexford 3-10

2001 Semi-Final Replay Tipperary 3-12 Wexford 0-10

2007 Quarter-Final Tipperary 1-14 Wexford 3-10

2010 Qualifier Tipperary 3-24 Wexford 0-19

