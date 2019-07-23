Draw made for all-Tipperary John Delaney Cup quarter-finals

The following is the draw for this year’s John Delaney Cup quarter-finals -

(A) Peake Villa v Borroway Rovers

(B) Killavilla v Cahir Park

(C) Clonmel Town v Thurles Town

(D) Nenagh Celtic v St. Michael’s

In the semi-finals (A) will play (D) and (B) will play (C).

The first round will be played next Wednesday July 31 at 7pm and the semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday August 4

For more Tipperary sport read Focus on the last five All-Ireland hurling championship games between Tipperary and Wexford