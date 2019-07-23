SOCCER
Draw made for all-Tipperary John Delaney Cup quarter-finals
Jimmy Carr of St. Michael's, who play Nenagh Celtic in the quarter-finals of the John Delaney Cup
The following is the draw for this year’s John Delaney Cup quarter-finals -
(A) Peake Villa v Borroway Rovers
(B) Killavilla v Cahir Park
(C) Clonmel Town v Thurles Town
(D) Nenagh Celtic v St. Michael’s
In the semi-finals (A) will play (D) and (B) will play (C).
The first round will be played next Wednesday July 31 at 7pm and the semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday August 4
For more Tipperary sport read Focus on the last five All-Ireland hurling championship games between Tipperary and Wexford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on