SOCCER

Draw made for all-Tipperary John Delaney Cup quarter-finals

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr of St. Michael's, who play Nenagh Celtic in the quarter-finals of the John Delaney Cup

The following is the draw for this year’s John Delaney Cup quarter-finals -

(A) Peake Villa v Borroway Rovers 

(B) Killavilla v Cahir Park 

(C) Clonmel Town v Thurles Town

(D) Nenagh Celtic v St. Michael’s 

In the semi-finals (A) will play (D) and (B) will play (C).

The first round will be played next Wednesday July 31 at 7pm and the semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday August 4 

