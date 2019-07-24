Record entry of competitors for Carrick-on-Suir’s Barry McCarthy Swims 

Entries are open for the 26th annual Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon, which will bring an estimated 200 athletes from all over the country to the town on Sunday, August 4.

Gary McCarthy of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club reports interest in the year's race is high as the event is taking place during the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The triathlon will begin Sean Healy Park at 9am on August 4 and will comprise a 750m swim in the River Suir, a cycle from Carrick to Kilsheelan and 5km run along the Suir Blueway. Some athletes who will be compete in the Carrick Triathlon tested their river swimming fitness at the 9th Barry McCarthy Memorial Swim Races in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, July 13.

These charity swim races in the River Suir at Sean Healy Park are a traditional practice session for the Carrick Triathlon. They are named after Gary McCarthy's twin brother, who died 10 years ago and was one of the founders of the swim races.

Gary said this year's Barry McCarthy Swim Races attracted a record entry of 134 competitors of all ages and from all over the country. Weather conditions were hot and sunny for the event and the races were watched by a large crowd of spectators.

The swim races were over the distances of 1500m, 740m and 500m . The event raised almost €4000 for South Tipperary Hospice and concluded with a barbecue and prize giving ceremony at Carrick-on-Suir Social & Literary Club.

Gary thanked everyone who supported the swim races, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue Team who were out the Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick Social & Literary Club and sponsors.

Anyone wishing to enter the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon can do so by logging onto the Triathlon Ireland website or contact Gary McCarthy at (087)4177545.

Swim races winners

Ladies races: 1500m: Aoife Trihy, Dublin, 750m Chloe Bennett, Waterford Triathlon Club, 500m Ciara Sweeney, Waterford TC. Overall winner: Chloe Bennett.

Men's races: 1500 Graham Jansen, Fethard: 750m Shane Molloy, Waterford city; 500m Brian Jacob, Focus on Fitness, Waterford. Overall winner: Graham Jansen

Top local swimmers

Christopher Maher, Carrick, 2nd 1500m, Patrick O'Brien, Carrick Dippers, 3rd in 1500m;Conor Price, Carrick Dippers 3rd 500m; Nell McCarthy, Clonmel TC, 2nd 750m, Susan Hickey, Clonmel TC 3rd 750m race.

To view more photos of the event see the printed edition of The Nationalist now in shops