South Tipperary intermediate hurling title for dominant Ballybacon-Grange

Ballybacon-Grange added the South Tipperary intermediate hurling title to the Junior B crown won last weekend with a thoroughly deserved win over Moyle Rovers in an exciting final at Cahir this evening, 1-16 to 0-13.

The winners shaded a sometimes feisty encounter. Referee Paul Guinan was kept busy but maintained a good control of the game and never let it out of control.

A combination of the brilliance of goalkeeper Brendan Cummins and a lively attack proved the difference for Ballybacon.

Apart from one early miss, Cummins was unerring from placed balls as he knocked over frees from all distances.

However his most crucial score was a goal from a free in the ninth minute. Despite the goal lined by Rovers defenders, he found the corner of the net to put his side 1-1 to 0-1 ahead after Alex Kirwan for Ballybacon and Luke Delahunty for Rovers swapped points in the opening minute.

Kirwan again and Cummins from another free shot Ballybacon 1-3 to 0-1 ahead by the 11th minute and their lead never dropped below three points for the remainder of the game.

Cummins was also alert at his primary duty, making a brilliant save from Rovers sub and Tipp football legend Declan Browne midway through the second half.

Cummins batted the well hit shot away and Riain Quigley followed up with a point to make it 1-11 to 0-11 but a goal would have energised the Rovers challenge with only one point in the difference.

Browne's shot was one of the few that troubled Cummins as the Powerstown-Lisronagh side struggled to make an impact upfront.

After Delahunty's point in the opening minute, they had to wait another twenty two for their next from play from Danny Owens. Ben Owens added another soon after but there was an over reliance on the brilliant free taking of Brian Gleeson.

Ballybacon had no such difficulties with a lively forward line that tormented the Rovers defence.

Nippy forwards Daniel O'Regan, Brian Dillon and Luke O'Brien were a handful for the Moyle defence while Craig Carrigan and captain Billy Hewitt kept a good supply of ball in their direction.

Even manager Sean Maher proved a man for all seasons late in the game, forgoing his sideline duties to come on as a sub for Kirwan.

Ballybacon led 1-8 to 0-6 at half time and in an almost carbon copy of the first half, the first minute of the second half saw early points from James O'Mahoney for Ballybacon and Luke Delahunty again for Rovers.

Another long range free from Cummins pushed the lead out to six and that advantage was never really threatened throughout the second half apart from Declan Browne's shot saved by Cummins.

Gleeson remained the main provider of Rovers' scores as they lacked that sparkle upfront.

Some heavy tackles late in the game got the fans animated but the players kept their cool and two late pointed frees from Hewitt settled the issue for Ballybacon Grange.

His next job was to receive the cup to the delight of the large Ballybacon-Grange support.