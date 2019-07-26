Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Wexford in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final

Manager Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Wexford in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final (3.30pm) at Croke Park, Dublin - the game will be preceded by the minor contest between Wexford and Galway (1.30pm).

You can read the TipperaryLive.ie interview with Liam Sheedy by clicking here.

And, the Tipperary team to face Wexford reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

23. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.