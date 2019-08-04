Tipperary set up All-Ireland Final date with Cork

Tipperary 8-16

Wexford 1-15

Tipperary's u-20 hurlers blitzed Leinster runners-up Wexford in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland semi-final in front of 4,543 at Nowlan Park this afternoon with a very polished performance which saw them run amuck in the Model County defence.

In reality this game was over as a contest by the half way mark as The Premier County men cut through Wexford with much clinical approach play, and even better score taking - Tipperary's hurling was miles sharper than their opponents and the nature of the win will have pleased Manager Liam Cahill greatly, as they pick the bones from the game, and ready themselves for the All-Ireland Final against Cork - a repeat of the Munster Final, which Tipperary won a few weeks ago.

Without a shadow of doubt, Tipperary laid the foundations to this victory in the first half when four goals were notched up to give a sizeable 4-6 to 1-7 interval advantage. The first, in the 7th minute from Andrew Ormond was followed by another in the 15th by Billy Seymour, a third from Jake Morris in the 17th, and a fourth from Ormond again in the 21st. All four goals were from the top drawer with full forward Billy Seymour causing all sorts of problems as Tipp exploited much space in the attacking division.

Wexford had a Sean Keane Carroll goal in the 26th minute but they faced a real uphill battle if they were to get back into this game. It didn't look likely though.

The goals continued to roll for Tipp with midfielder Jerome Cahill getting two inside 13 minutes and then sub Sean Hayes grabbing another less than three minutes later to open up a 7-11 to 1-11 gap. Tipp continued to tag on scores including another Billy Seymour goal in the 25th minute to complete a comfortable victory which will tell the management team little enough as they get ready for the final.