Tipperary''s historic under 12 hurling and football double winners from Mullinahone 25 years ago plan a reunion

It is now 25 years since the Mullinahone under 12s won the Tipperary U12A Football and Hurling double.

In 1994 they first won the U12A Football title defeating Bansha in the county final in Cashel.

About two months later they went on to win the U12A hurling title beating Toomevara in the final in Holycross.

These lads were the first rural club ever to pull off this double. This feat will never be achieved again as county championships at U12 level are no longer played for.

A group who played with those teams are hoping to get as many as possible of the lads together again before the summer/autumn is over.

The committee is made up of the two team captains, Martin Costello and Eoin Kelly as well as Richard Fitzgibbon, Edwin O’Meara and Micheál Cahill.

The other 27 lads on the panels were: Davy Williams, Paul Cummins, Neil O’Brien, Kieran Foxe, Conor O’Brien, Vincent Doheny, Aidrian Maher, Philip O’Shea, Jonathan Croke, Aidan Hall, P.J. Walsh, Davy Vaughan, Danny Morrissey, James Comerford, John Luttrell, Liam Dalton, David Morrissey, Brendan Ryan, Joseph Lonergan, Mark Williams, Brian Egan, Joey Maher, Joseph Treacy, Martin O’Riordan, Tony O’Egan, Niall McCann and Geoffrey O’Connell.

In the Tipperary GAA Yearbook later that year the lads were recalled as the “Wunder Kinder of Mullinahone”, a title well deserved.