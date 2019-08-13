Two Killusty boys will represent Tipperary at Community Games National Finals

Congratulations to Jake Feery and Sam Donovan, both from the little village of Killusty, who will represent Tipperary in cycling-on- grass and athletics at the Aldi Community Games All-Ireland finals in University of Limerick next weekend.

They will be joined by the Fethard U12 boys’ soccer team who will represent Munster.

This is a great honour for all of these local boys and we wish them the very best of luck.

Sam Donovan, Killusty, who will represent Tipperary in Athletics in the Community Games All-Ireland finals at University of Limerick