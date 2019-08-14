Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett defends 12 second lead in Belgian tour today after second stage win

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett won his second consecutive stage of the Binck Bank Tour in Belgian yesterday (Tuesday) and is currently 12 seconds ahead of tje second placed rider going into the third stage of the race.

The Bora Hansgrohe team rider is defending his leaders jersey again today (Wednesday). The third stage is a mainly flat 166.9 kilometre race based in and around Aalter.

He told The Irish Time after his second stage win: “I can’t believe it. After 70k my legs weren’t that great, so I didn’t expect to really get a result today. But the guys looked after me so well all day and kept me at the front and I think that I was saving so much [energy] there and others were losing so much at the back that in the end, I had enough legs to get the win. I am delighted with that. I really didn’t think I could get a second win here.”

Yesterday's second stage win that finished in Ardooie was Bennett's 10th victory of the season. He was crowned Irish Road Race champion at the end of June.