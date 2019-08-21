Eire Og overcome Golden in West Tipperary Junior B Hurling

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1

EIRE OG ANNACARTY/DONOHILL 3-11 GOLDEN/KILFEACLE 0-13

Two goals late in the second half for Eire Og Annacarty Donohill saw them push away from a dogged Golden/Kilfeacle side to claim victory in Group 1 of the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship in Sean Treacy Park on Tuesday evening last. In what was a close affair Golden/Kilfeacle had drawn level before Cian Mooney’s goal helped send Eire Og Annacarty Donohill on their way to victory.

The first half was a fairly even affair with Cian Mooney’s goal the difference between the sides at half time. Eire Og led at the break 1-7 to 0-6.

Early in the second half the game was then held up for a few minutes due to an injury to both Michael O’Brien and Daithi Bargary.

After two points for Golden from John Colohan frees levelled proceedings Eire Og turned on the style in the last few minutes.

David Fox’s free on the dugout side of the field went straight to the hand of Cian Mooney who turned inwards for goal burying into the far bottom corner. Soon afterwards David Fox again found Mooney who this time turned provider and set up John Quinn for goal number three. Eire Og winners on a final score of 3-11 to 0-13.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Ciaran Loughman, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Conor Devlin, Peter O’Dwyer, Michael Bradshaw, David Breen, Michael O’Brien, Paul Sexton, Josh Quinn (0-2), Pat Horan, David Fox (0-7f), John Quinn (1-1), Cian Mooney (2-0), Jack Kingston (0-1)Subs Used: Michael Buckley, Philip McGrath, Cathal Ryan, Willie O’Neill.

Golden/Kilfeacle: David Ivers, Brian Fogarty, Paul Fogarty, Matthew Ryan, Rody O’Dwyer, David Wade, John Corry, Daithi Bargary, Christopher Ryan, Daniel Currivan, Darragh O’Keefee, Niall Fogarty, Tomas Byrnes (0-5, (0-4f)), John Colohan (0-6, (0-5f)), Ian CollinsSubs Used: Christopher Ryan (0-2), Florence O’Brien, Daniel Ryan.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale.