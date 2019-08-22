SOCCER
It's the big soccer kick-off in Tipperary this weekend - John Delaney Cup final on Sunday
The Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) kicks-off big time this weekend with the first full programme of junior football for the new season.
The weekend's action begins on Saturday night with a Premier League clash at Bansha between West Tipperary neighbours Bansha Celtic and St. Michael's. This will also be St. Michael's last competitive outing before their 2019 FAI Junior Cup final on Saturday week, August 31, against Sheriff YC of Dublin. That game will take place at Deasy Park in Galway City.
On this coming Sunday there is also the John Delaney Cup final at the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex in Clonmel. Here hosts, Clonmel Town will take on Thurles side Peake Villa for the season's first silverware.
There are two Premier League ties on Sunday; four in Division 1, four in Division 2, and another four in Division 3.
TSDL Youths football will return on Saturday, August 31.
FIXTURES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 5pm, M Duffy, T Keating, N Coughlan
Sunday, AUGUST 25
John Delaney Cup final
At the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex, Cashel Road, Clonmel
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire, J Teehan, P Ivors
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Jordan
Cahir Park v Glengoole United, 12pm J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United, 12pm P Ivors
Cashel Town v St Michael’s, 3pm G Ward
Old Bridge v Clonmel Town, 12pm P Keane
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilmanahan United v Cashel Town, 12pm A Stafford
Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Donohill and District v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Duffy
Ballyneale v Galbally United, 3pm M Teehan
(Rosegreen Rangers bye)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Suirside v Bansha Celtic, 3pm N Coughlan
Burncourt Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm T Keating
Killenaule Rovers v Mullinahone, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town, 12pm B O’Donoghue
(Moyglass United bye)
Saturday, August 31
FAI Junior Cup Final
Deasy Park, Galway
St Michael’s v Sheriff YC
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town
Shanbally United v Cullen Lattin
TSDL Youths League Division 2
Bansha/Tipperary v Kilsheelan United
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town
Sunday 1st September
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Celtic v Cahir Park
Glengoole United v Peake Villa
Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Slieveardagh United v Cashel Town
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers
Peake Villa v Old Bridge
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers v Ballyneale
Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United
Galbally United v Donohill and District
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Clonmel Celtic
Kilsheelan United v Suirside
Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic
Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers
