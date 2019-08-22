SOCCER

It's the big soccer kick-off in Tipperary this weekend - John Delaney Cup final on Sunday

The Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) kicks-off big time this weekend with the first full programme of junior football for the new season.

The weekend's action begins on Saturday night with a Premier League clash at Bansha between West Tipperary neighbours Bansha Celtic and St. Michael's. This will also be St. Michael's last competitive outing before their 2019 FAI Junior Cup final on Saturday week, August 31, against Sheriff YC of Dublin. That game will take place at Deasy Park in Galway City.

On this coming Sunday there is also the John Delaney Cup final at the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex in Clonmel. Here hosts, Clonmel Town will take on Thurles side Peake Villa for the season's first silverware.

There are two Premier League ties on Sunday; four in Division 1, four in Division 2, and another four in Division 3.

TSDL Youths football will return on Saturday, August 31.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 5pm, M Duffy, T Keating, N Coughlan

 

Sunday, AUGUST 25

John Delaney Cup final 

At the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex, Cashel Road, Clonmel

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire, J Teehan, P Ivors 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Jordan 

Cahir Park v Glengoole United, 12pm J Teehan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United, 12pm P Ivors

Cashel Town v St Michael’s, 3pm G Ward 

Old Bridge v Clonmel Town, 12pm P Keane 

Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm J O’Dwyer 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Kilmanahan United v Cashel Town, 12pm A Stafford 

Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park, 3pm J O’Dwyer 

Donohill and District v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Duffy 

Ballyneale v Galbally United, 3pm M Teehan 

(Rosegreen Rangers bye)

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Suirside v Bansha Celtic, 3pm N Coughlan

Burncourt Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm T Keating 

Killenaule Rovers v Mullinahone, 12pm M Coady 

Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town, 12pm B O’Donoghue 

(Moyglass United bye)

 

Saturday, August 31 

FAI Junior Cup Final

Deasy Park, Galway

St Michael’s v Sheriff YC 

 

TSDL Youth League Division 1

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town 

Shanbally United v Cullen Lattin 

 

TSDL Youths League Division 2 

Bansha/Tipperary v Kilsheelan United 

Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town 

 

Sunday 1st September 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Celtic v Cahir Park 

Glengoole United v Peake Villa 

Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town 

Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Slieveardagh United v Cashel Town 

Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers 

Peake Villa v Old Bridge 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Rosegreen Rangers v Ballyneale 

Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United 

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United

Galbally United v Donohill and District 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Moyglass United v Clonmel Celtic 

Kilsheelan United v Suirside 

Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic 

Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers 