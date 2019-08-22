It's the big soccer kick-off in Tipperary this weekend - John Delaney Cup final on Sunday

The Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) kicks-off big time this weekend with the first full programme of junior football for the new season.

The weekend's action begins on Saturday night with a Premier League clash at Bansha between West Tipperary neighbours Bansha Celtic and St. Michael's. This will also be St. Michael's last competitive outing before their 2019 FAI Junior Cup final on Saturday week, August 31, against Sheriff YC of Dublin. That game will take place at Deasy Park in Galway City.

On this coming Sunday there is also the John Delaney Cup final at the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex in Clonmel. Here hosts, Clonmel Town will take on Thurles side Peake Villa for the season's first silverware.

There are two Premier League ties on Sunday; four in Division 1, four in Division 2, and another four in Division 3.

TSDL Youths football will return on Saturday, August 31.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 5pm, M Duffy, T Keating, N Coughlan

Sunday, AUGUST 25

John Delaney Cup final

At the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex, Cashel Road, Clonmel

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire, J Teehan, P Ivors

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Jordan

Cahir Park v Glengoole United, 12pm J Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United, 12pm P Ivors

Cashel Town v St Michael’s, 3pm G Ward

Old Bridge v Clonmel Town, 12pm P Keane

Tipperary Town v Peake Villa, 12pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Kilmanahan United v Cashel Town, 12pm A Stafford

Kilsheelan United v Cahir Park, 3pm J O’Dwyer

Donohill and District v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Duffy

Ballyneale v Galbally United, 3pm M Teehan

(Rosegreen Rangers bye)

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Suirside v Bansha Celtic, 3pm N Coughlan

Burncourt Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm T Keating

Killenaule Rovers v Mullinahone, 12pm M Coady

Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town, 12pm B O’Donoghue

(Moyglass United bye)

Saturday, August 31

FAI Junior Cup Final

Deasy Park, Galway

St Michael’s v Sheriff YC

TSDL Youth League Division 1

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town

Shanbally United v Cullen Lattin

TSDL Youths League Division 2

Bansha/Tipperary v Kilsheelan United

Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town

Sunday 1st September

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic v Cahir Park

Glengoole United v Peake Villa

Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town

Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Slieveardagh United v Cashel Town

Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers

Peake Villa v Old Bridge

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Rosegreen Rangers v Ballyneale

Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United

Galbally United v Donohill and District

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Moyglass United v Clonmel Celtic

Kilsheelan United v Suirside

Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic

Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers