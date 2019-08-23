Tipperary's Noel McGrath wins Player of the Month award

Tipperary’s Noel McGrath and Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan have been rewarded with the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards in hurling and football respectively for their championship performances in August.

Noel McGrath put in a man of the match performance against Kilkenny in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final, where he orchestrated Tipperary’s dominance over their fierce rivals with his silky skill, composure and deadly execution to help the county reclaim the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 2016.

The GAA’s Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan congratulated both award winners, “especially Noel on his man of the match performance in the All Ireland final”.

Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Managing Partner and Philip Greene, National Executive Council of the GPA, also congratulated both players.

