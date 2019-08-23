No changes on Tipperary U-20 hurling team for All-Ireland Final

There are no changes on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-20 Hurling Championship Final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm on this Saturday.

Niall Heffernan and Johnny Ryan hold their places, after getting a late call-up to start the semi-final against Wexford.

The team lines out as follows -

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy - Nenagh Éire Óg

3. Eoghan Connolly - Cashel King Cormacs

4. Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs (captain)

5. Niall Heffernan - Golden-Kilfeacle

6. Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens

7. Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers

13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens

14. Billy Seymour - Kiladanagn

15. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy

Substitutes -

16. Eoin Collins - Drom-Inch

17. Michael Purcell - Thurles Sarsfields

18. Robbie Quirke - Toomevara

19. Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

20. Darragh Woods - Holycross-Ballycahill

21. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

22. Joe Fogarty - Moneygall

23. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

