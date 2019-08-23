HURLING
No changes on Tipperary U-20 hurling team for All-Ireland Final
Johnny Ryan holds his place on the Tipperary team to face Cork in the All-Ireland U-20 Hurling Championship Final in Limerick on this Saturday evening
There are no changes on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-20 Hurling Championship Final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm on this Saturday.
Niall Heffernan and Johnny Ryan hold their places, after getting a late call-up to start the semi-final against Wexford.
The team lines out as follows -
1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor McCarthy - Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Eoghan Connolly - Cashel King Cormacs
4. Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs (captain)
5. Niall Heffernan - Golden-Kilfeacle
6. Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens
7. Bryan O'Mara - Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Ciarán Connolly - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers
13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens
14. Billy Seymour - Kiladanagn
15. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy
Substitutes -
16. Eoin Collins - Drom-Inch
17. Michael Purcell - Thurles Sarsfields
18. Robbie Quirke - Toomevara
19. Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
20. Darragh Woods - Holycross-Ballycahill
21. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Joe Fogarty - Moneygall
23. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
For Westside's thoughts on last Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final victory and this Saturday's All-Ireland U-20 Final read Can the U-20s complete the double?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on