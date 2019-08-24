Tipperary crowned double champions for the fifth time

Tipperary 5-17

Cork 1-18

Tipperary have been crowned All-Ireland u-20 hurling champions in Pairc na nGael, Limerick this evening after a pulsating performance saw them sweep aside Cork in a thrilling final.

Four first half goals followed by another at the very death from sub Cathal Bourke, sealed Tipperary's crown - a fifth time that the senior and u-20 double has been captured.

Early arrivals at the Gaelic Grounds were drinking in the atmosphere with Cork and Tipperary supporters mingling in anticipation of another cracking contest between the sides. They had played out a brilliant Munster Final which Tipperary had snatched right at the end - similar to last years All-Ireland u-21 final between the two counties also. But, similar also to last year, Cork were hoping to reverse the Munster Final result in the All-Ireland and to claim the first ever All-Ireland u-20 title.

However, anyone who arrived eight minutes late had missed four Tipperary goals - yes four goals.

In a remarkable opening sequence, Tipperary absolutely tore the Cork defence asunder with goals from Billy Seymour after 16 seconds, Andrew Ormond in the 6th minute, Seymour again with a few seconds, and then Jerome Cahill in the 8th minute.

It was unbelievable stuff with Seymour and Ormond enjoying the freedom on the attack while Jake Morris and Cahill were also flying.

Cork were flummoxed and didn't know what to do, so they withdrew an attacker in favour of defence to try and stem the tide. It worked to an extent although Tipp had another Conor Bowe goal chance in the 16th minute which was saved brilliantly by Ger Collins.

Tipp held a 4-9 to 0-10 interval lead, but despite the 11 point gap, it still was not done and dusted. Cork were sure to come with a big challenge in the second half - if Tipp could prevent Cork goals and keep their own scoreboard ticking over, they would be crowned champions.

Cork did come with a better challenge in the second half and helped by a Tommy O'Connell goal at the start of the third quarter they tried to do everything in their power to overcome Tipp. But, the mountain they had to climb was just too steep and a Cathal Bourke goal in the 33rd minute confirmed Tipperary as champions, much to the delight of the very sizeable Tipperary support in the 18,652 attendance.

So, it's back to back titles for Tipperary and boy did the players and management team celebrate as strains of Slievenamon rang out about the Gaelic Grounds.