Moycarkey Borris GAA club to open new facilities on Friday evening

On this Friday evening, all roads lead to Littleton for the official opening of the new Clubhouse and redeveloped grounds of Moycarkey Borris GAA Club by Liam Lenihan, Chairperson of Munster GAA.



There will also be a blessing performed by Most Rev. Kieran O' Reilly, SMA, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly and GAA Patron.

Proceedings start at 7:00pm and everyone is welcome to attend this significant event in the history of Moycarkey Borris GAA Club.



In the autumn of 2014 the officers of the Club sought the assistance of the GAA in working towards developing a strategic five year plan to enhance the club in a number of areas.



A Club Plan chairperson was appointed in the Spring of 2015 and following an eight week consultation phase, a Club Plan (2015:2020) was formulated which would address over 100 goals in five key areas namely; 1. Administration, 2. Communications & Culture, 3. Coaching & Games Development, 4. Facilities, and 5. Finance & Fundraising. A chairperson was put in place for each of the five areas and sub-committees were established to address the goals.



With broad support from the community and members and the enthusiasm and drive shown by each of the volunteers who joined the sub-committees, the goals of the plan were positively addressed over the coming years.

The official opening on Friday also marks the official conclusion of this current Club Plan and the senior officers of the club will reflect in the coming months on new structures and new volunteers required to build on recent enhancements.



The key achievements in Administration were the formulation of numerous policies to ensure full compliance with all legislative requirements as well as changing to a GAA corporate trust status.

In the area of Communications & Culture we have improved our social media presence and communication channels on a number of fronts.



In Coaching & Games Development we have introduced a Player Pathway and Coaching Development Plan which has ensured more qualified coaches and better coordination in overseeing the juvenile development of players. In Facilities we have a new Clubhouse, a redesigned front pitch, a double sided hurling wall, a new entrance, a 1km jogging track, upgraded roadways and additional car parking.

Finally, in Finance & Fundraising we have had a number of very successful fundraisers which has allowed for the delivery of so many enhancements.



Moycarkey Borris is a vibrant club with its senior, juvenile, camogie & ladies football clubs all enjoying success on and off the field. It is hoped that a large crowd will join the celebrations in Littleton this Friday evening. All are welcome.