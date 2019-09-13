TIPPERARY SOCCER
All the weekend's soccer fixtures in Tipperary - St Michael's off to Enniskillen
Donal Reade (Cashel Town) attempts to protect the ball from Vinny Downey (Rosegreen Rangers) in Sunday's Division 2 Shield game
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
President’s Cup
Enniskillen v St Michael's, 3pm
TSDL Youths Division 1
Shanbally United v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J Lyons
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm P Ivors
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cullen Lattin B v Cullen Lattin A, 4pm M Duffy
Mullinahone v Bansha Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town, 3pm M Duffy
Peake Villa v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Teehan
Bansha Celtic v Glengoole United, 12pm J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 Shield
Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United, 3pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael's v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Teehan
Cashel Town v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Coady
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 12pm J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United, 12pm N Coughlan
Donohill and District v Cahir Park, 12pm M Coady
Kilsheelan United v Cullen Lattin, 3pm A Stafford
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clonmel Celtic v St Nicholas, 3pm T Keating
Suirside v Moyglass United, 12pm T Keating
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town, 12pm G Ward
Killenaule Rovers v Kilsheelan United, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Bansha Celtic v Mullinahone, 3pm P Ivors
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cullen Lattin A v Clonmel Town
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris
TSDL Youth Division 2
Bansha Town v Cashel Town
Mullinahone v Cullen Lattin B
Kilsheelan United v Shanbally United
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Premier League
Vee Rovers v St Michael’s
Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 1
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town
Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa
Old Bridge v St Michael’s
Slieveardagh United v Tipperary Town
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 2
Galbally United v Kilsheelan United
Cahir Park v Rosegreen Rangers
Cullen Lattin v Kilmanahan United
Cashel Town v Donohill and District
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 3
St Nicholas v Killenaule Rovers
Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic
Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic
Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Celtic
Mullinahone v Suirside
