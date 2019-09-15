North Tipperary SHC: Templederry Keyons earn a five-point quarter-final win over Lorrha-Dorrha at Dolla

Templederry made hard work of this five-point quarter-final win over Lorrha-Dorrha in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship at Dolla on Sunday afternoon, but there is great consolation for all supporters of the Kenyons: John Kennedy’s men are capable of delivering a performance of real quality and Templederry will require a much-improved display in the semi-finals next weekend.

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Templederry Kenyons 1-22 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-20

The Kenyons struck for an early Seán Ryan goal and led 1-3 to 0-1 with just seven minutes on the clock, but Lorrha-Dorrha - who were playing with the aid of a strong breeze in the opening half - scored eight successive points to wrestle the initiative away from their opponents and lead 0-13 to 1-8 at the break.

Lorrha-Dorrha worked hard in the second half, but Templederry inevitably re-claimed the lead in the 51st minute and were good value for this victory.

Mathew Hogan, Christy Coughlan, Gearóid Ryan, Darragh Carey and man of the match Adrian Ryan were outstanding for a Templederry team who started without Éanna Murray, Thomas Stapleton and Brian Stapleton.

Ciarán Haugh, Eoin McIntyre and Christopher Fogarty were the pick of a Lorrha-Dorrha team which trailed 0-0 to 0-3 after just five minutes before Cian Hogan got his side off the mark in the sixth.

Templederry conjured the most accomplished hurling move of the match in the seventh minute when Darragh Carey and Mathew Hogan combined to create an opportunity for Seán Ryan and the corner-forward buried a smashing goal (1-3 to 0-1).

Lorrha-Dorrha responded to the challenge posed and following the opening nineteen minutes of play, a period which featured three Cian Hogan points, there were four points between the sides (1-6 to 0-5).

Lorrha-Dorrha, however, then managed to trap Templederry inside their own half for a prolonged period of time and fired 0-8 without reply between the 20th and 31st minutes. Thanks to Ciarán Haugh (two), Eoin McIntyre (five) and Daniel Donoghue Lorrha transformed a four-point deficit into a four-point advantage (0-13 to 1-6).

Templederry closed out the opening half with two points and trailed by two at the break (1-8 to 0-13).

SECOND HALF

The sides traded efforts (three each) during the opening six minutes of the second half and one wondered when Templederry would click into top gear.

The Kenyons’ surge finally materialised from the 37th minute when Templederry hit three points without reply courtesy of Gearóid Ryan and Darragh Carey (two frees).

With the game now tied (1-14 to 0-17) an Eoin McIntyre free in the 44th minute edged Lorrha-Dorrha back in front before the sides exchanged frees and Darragh Carey converted yet another placed ball in the 49th minute to leave nothing between them facing into the final ten minutes (1-16 to 0-19).

Templederry were one break of ball away from real trouble in this contest and introduced Éanna Murray to their forward line before a Darragh Carey free fired the Kenyons back into the lead for the first time since the 22nd minute.

Pádraig Leary then added to his side’s tally before this contest arrived at a critical juncture in the 55th minute when ‘keeper Paul Murray advanced to save an effort from Christopher Fogarty. Lorrha had struggled to piece together attacks of real substance during this contest, but a goal with five minutes to play may well have propelled Barney Naughnane’s men toward a famous win.

The Kenyons steadied themselves and landed points, which arrived courtesy of Darragh Carey (free) and Mathew Hogan (following smart work from Adrian Ryan), before this disappointing quarter-final ticked into second half injury time.

A Ciarán Haugh point left three in it, but Templederry closed this game out thanks to two strikes from Adrian Ryan.

MATCH DETAILS

Templederry Kenyons: Paul Murray, Michael Ryan, Tadhg McLoughlin, Pádraig Hogan, Damien Dunne, Christy Coughlan, Dale Donnelly, Gearóid Ryan (0-2), Paudí Ryan, Liam McCutcheon, Adrian Ryan (0-5), Mathew Hogan (0-1), Darragh Carey (0-13, 0-12 frees), Ciarán Carey, Seán Ryan (1-0). Subs: (HT) Conor Looby for Damien Dunne, (43rd) Thomas Stapleton for Tadhg McLoughlin, (47th) Pádraig O’Leary (0-1) for Paudí Ryan, (49th) Éanna Murray for Ciarán Carey.

Lorrha-Dorrha: Patrick Reddin, Graham Houlihan, Conor Hogan, Denis O’Meara, Ciarán Haugh (0-3), Noel Hogan, David Sullivan, Eoin McIntyre (0-11, 0-9 frees), Kevin Maher, Daniel Donoghue (0-1), Cian Hogan (0-3), Alan O’Meara, Christopher Fogarty (0-2), William Maher, Niall McIntyre. Subs: (54th) David Fogarty for Alan O’Meara.

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.