TIPPERARY SOCCER
Tipperary Soccer Weekend Results - St Michael's win in President's Cup
Sean Tate (Cullen Lattin) in action against Kilsheelan United in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 League on Sunday last.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Presidents Cup
Enniskillen 0 – 3 St Michael’s
TSDL Youths Division 1
Shanbally United 8 – 3 Peake Villa
Two Mile Borris 5 – 1 Clonmel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cullen Lattin B 1 – 8 Cullen Lattin A
Mullinahone 0 – 1 Bansha Town
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park 1 – 2 Clonmel Town
Peake Villa 7 – 1 Vee Rovers
Bansha Celtic 6 – 2 Glengoole United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 Shield
Peake Villa 3 – 2 Slieveardagh United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s 3 – 2 Clonmel Town
Cashel Town 1 – 1 Wilderness Rovers
Tipperary Town 3 – 3 Old Bridge
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers 0 – 2 Galbally United
Donohill and District 2 – 5 Cahir Park
Kilsheelan United 2 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clonmel Celtic 3 – 0 St Nicholas
Suirside v Moyglass United, 12pm T Keating
Burncourt Celtic 4 – 2 Tipperary Town
Killenaule Rovers 3 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Bansha Celtic 0 – 6 Mullinahone
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on