TIPPERARY SOCCER

Tipperary Soccer Weekend Results - St Michael's win in President's Cup

Sean Tate

Sean Tate (Cullen Lattin) in action against Kilsheelan United in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 League on Sunday last.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Presidents Cup

Enniskillen 0 – 3 St Michael’s 

 

TSDL Youths Division 1

Shanbally United 8 – 3 Peake Villa 

Two Mile Borris 5 – 1 Clonmel Town  

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cullen Lattin B 1 – 8 Cullen Lattin A 

Mullinahone 0 – 1 Bansha Town  

 

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Cahir Park 1 – 2 Clonmel Town  

Peake Villa 7 – 1 Vee Rovers

Bansha Celtic 6 – 2 Glengoole United  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 Shield 

Peake Villa 3 – 2 Slieveardagh United 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

St Michael’s 3 – 2 Clonmel Town 

Cashel Town 1 – 1 Wilderness Rovers  

Tipperary Town 3 – 3 Old Bridge  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Rosegreen Rangers 0 – 2 Galbally United

Donohill and District 2 – 5 Cahir Park 

Kilsheelan United 2 – 0 Cullen Lattin  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Clonmel Celtic 3 – 0 St Nicholas

Suirside v Moyglass United, 12pm T Keating  

Burncourt Celtic 4 – 2 Tipperary Town  

Killenaule Rovers 3 – 0 Kilsheelan United  

Bansha Celtic 0 – 6 Mullinahone  

 