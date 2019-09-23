Golden-Kilfeacle are crowned West Tipperary intermediate hurling champions for the first time in twenty-four years

For the second year in-a-row the Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final required extra-time to identify a winner when Shane O’Connell’s goal in the last puck of normal time meant an extra twenty minutes was required. And, this additional period eventually saw Golden-Kilfeacle emerge victorious and claim a first West Tipperary intermediate hurling crown since 1995.

Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary

Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Golden-Kilfeacle 2-24 Cappawhite 2-20 aet

This final was played in relatively dry conditions on Sunday at Bansha and Golden-Kilfeacle, who were playing with the aid of the breeze, had the opening three scores of the game in the first four minutes. The in-form Andy Byrnes pointed two frees while Brendan Moloney pointed from play.

But all of a shot Cappawhite had the game level when Sean Ryan, Ciaran Ryan and Rian Doody pointed in quick succession.

Golden-Kilfeacle soon replied when hitting five points in-a-row courtesy of Josh Keane, Aiden O’Connell, Shane Stapleton, Seanie O’Halloran and Andy Byrnes ('65).

Golden-Kilfeacle were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

Sean Ryan responded with a point for Cappawhite before Shane Stapleton added his second from play. Stapleton, who was named at centre-forward, was roaming around the half-forward line and proving a handful.

Willie Barry pointed twice with all of Cappawhite’s scores coming from play.

Then Shane Stapleton found space and made no mistake with his third of the game.

Golden-Kilfeacle were now well in control and Brendan Moloney added a second before Andy Byrnes pointed three further frees while Willie Barry and Sean Ryan were on target for Cappawhite.

Golden-Kilfeacle were 0-14 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

SECOND HALF

Willie Barry opened the second half with a brace of points, but Andy Byrnes responded with two of his own from placed balls.

In the tenth minute Cappawhite cut the gap significantly. A Willie Barry free from sixty-five yards out dipped and ricocheted off Killian Hayde’s hand and into the net. Rian Doody and Willie Barry (free) cut the deficit to the minimum by the thirteenth minute.

Ronan Hayes tried to pick out Andy Byrnes with a long pass but under pressure the latter struggled to control. When he did his effort was blocked but the quick thinking Seanie O’Halloran picked up possession taking it on before delivering a pass to Daithi Bargary who was off his shoulder and Bargary finished to the net.

Cappawhite were still in control though and two Willie Barry frees cut the deficit once again.

Thomas Costello opened his account to leave just the minimum between the sides with nine minutes to go.

And, the drama kept coming.

When Ronan Hayes was blocked down on the Cappawhite '45 Michael Buckley snapped up possession and a long ball up the field found Ciaran Ryan on the stand side of the field. He took on his man and headed for goal before setting up Sean Ryan for goal number two.

Josh Keane and Willie Barry then traded points before Sean Ryan pointed to give Cappawhite a three-point cushion in the last minute of normal time. Indeed, Cappawhite could have been out of sight, but missed a series of chances while Killian Hayde in the Golden-Kilfeacle goal made two good saves from Jerry O’Neill.

Then came another twist: Shane O’Connell won possession on the road side of the field and cut in for goal before unleashing his shot to the back of the net.

The full-time score read: Golden-Kilfeacle 2-17 Cappawhite 2-17.

EXTRA-TIME

The opening half of extra-time was fairly even. Andy Byrnes and Willie Barry traded pointed frees while Niall Heffernan and Barry also traded points. Seanie O’Halloran had moved to midfield for extra-time and his pace was a telling factor - he added another point before Andy Byrnes pointed another free. Ryan Renehan was forced into a good save during the half while Josh Keane also saw his twenty-one yard free blocked. Golden-Kilfeacle were 2-21 to 2-19 ahead at the break.

On the resumption Eoghan Ryan extended Golden-Kilfeacle's advantage before Seanie O’Halloran added his third and Andy Byrnes pointed another free. Brendan Murphy scored Cappawhite’s only point of the half from a placed ball. Rian Doody did force a good save from Killian Hayde, but Golden-Kilfeacle emerged victorious.

Daithi Bargary and Shane Stapleton brought huge enthusiasm to Golden-Kilfeacle when leading by example throughout. Cian O’Connell was very strong in defence while Andy Byrnes worked very hard and added 0-11 from placed balls. Seanie O’Halloran set up the goal and finishied with three points while his move to midfield for extra-time really helped swing the game for Golden-Kilfeacle.

Cappawhite were a bit slow to get going, but will be dissappointed that they did not claim victory in extra-time. Willie Barry and Sean Ryan finished with 2-15 between them of which 2-10 came from play. Brendan Murphy and Colm O’Dwyer were also to the fore.

MATCH DETAILS

Golden-Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde, JJ Byrnes, Shane O’Connell (1-0), Daithi Bargary (1-0), Eoghan Ryan (0-1), Cian O’Connell, Aidan O’Connell (0-1), Niall Heffernan (0-1), Josh Keane (0-2), Sean Hayes, Shane Stapleton (0-3), Ronan Hayes, Brendan Moloney (0-2), Andy Byrnes (0-11 frees), Seanie O’Halloran (0-3). Subs: David Wade, James Casey, Niall Fogarty, Michael Buckley, Jonathan Wade, Aidan O’Connell, JJ Byrnes.

Cappawhite: Ryan Renehan, Noel Ryan, Philip Gantley, John McGrath, Kevin Stapleton, David Buckley, Brendan Murphy (0-1), Colm O’Dwyer, Rian Doody (0-2), Ciaran Ryan P (0-1), Michael Buckley, Willie Barry (1-11, 1-5 frees), Dara McCarthy, Sean Ryan (1-4), Fraser Allen. Subs: Thomas Costello (0-1), Tommy Coughlan, Jerry O’Neill, Michael O’Neill, Ciaran Ryan.

Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen).