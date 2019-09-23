Tipperary-trained dog wins Irish Greyhound Derby Final

A packed Shelbourne Park and large television audience saw the Tipperary-trained Lenson Bocko land the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby on Saturday night in one of the final’s most thrilling finishes ever.

The win earned €140,000 for connections, including owners the Lochead-Ponder-Whelan Syndicate and Golden-based trainer Graham Holland.

Lenson Bocko got over the line just a neck ahead of the fast-finishing Boylesports King.

Above - Conor Gray, CEO of BoyleSports (sponsors) presents the trophy to Austin Whelan and the connections of Lenson Bocko after his victory in the final of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park. Also included are Gerard Dollard CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB); Clonmelman Frank Nyhan (back, left), chairman, IGB; Andrew Doyle, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; joint owners Len Ponder and Graham Box; trainer Graham Holland, Nicky Holland (handler), Rachel, Timothy and Christopher Holland. Picture: Imelda Grauer

Another Tipperary dog, Run Happy, trained in Cappawhite by Pat Buckley, ran a gallant race to finish a further head behind in third place.

A photo finish was required to separate all three greyhounds.

Killmacdonagh and Mucky Brae (also trained by Graham Holland) took fourth and fifth places respectively.

156 greyhounds began the event five weeks ago in what was a 13% increase on entries for last year’s event. The Derby boasted an overall prize fund of €300,000.

