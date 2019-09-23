Thrilling South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Final finishes all square

Skeheenarinky 2-12 Carrick Davins 1-15

On Sunday last in Clonmel Sportsfield, before a large attendance, the Quirke Jewellers-sponsored South Tipperary Junior Hurling A Championship Final finished on a high note when Skeheenarinky snatched a draw with two late goals to preserve their chance of making it three south titles in-a-row.

Carrick Davins were almost there and came so close to winning their first title since 1963, only to be denied by the last puck of the game by substitute Adrian English when he bundled the ball over the line to draw the sides level, with a replay to decide the outcome, possibly the weekend after next, depending on county fixtures.

The game started on a lively note when Davins raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead in the first 10 minutes with two points from placed balls, one a free by Pa Harris, the other a 65 from Lee Mackey.

The opening point of the game came from Luke Faulkner from play and the other was a magnificent point from play by Jamie Houlihan, with the sole Skeheenarinky point in that period scored by Mikey Maher.

From the 10th to the 15th minutes Skeheenarinky stormed into the game with great movement of the ball and sharp passing to yield three points.

John O’Callaghan scored one from play and the other two came from frees, one well struck from long range by Fionán O’Sullivan and the second a 30 metre effort from Thomas Vaughan to bring the sides level at 0-4 each .

Within a minute Skeheenarinky were a point up when Thomas Vaughan pointed a 20 metre free.

This was the only time they held the lead before Davins stormed back with a fortuitous goal from a free from 80 metres by Lee Mackey that went all the way to the back of the net.

From the puck out Skeheen responded with a point from play by Paudie Fitzgerald.

In the 24th minute Luke Faulkner added a great point from play and within a minute Pa Harris had the Davins back to a goal up when he pointed from a 20 metres free.

With Davins back in command they added a point from play by Noel Butler, with a goal chance going a-begging with a great save from Skeheen’s Jason Cahill to keep the score at the short whistle Carrick Davins 1-7 Skeheenarinky 0-6.

After the interval Skeheen came out with all guns blazing, adding two points, one from play from Tommy Sweeney and the second a free by Tomas Vaughan to bring the margin back to two.

However within five minutes Davins restored their five-points lead with points from play by Luke Faulkner, Michael Whelan and Patrick Harris.

In the 40th minute Skeheen had a point from a free by Thomas Vaughan.

For the next 10 minutes it was tit-for-tat with points for Davins from Pa Harris 0-3 (two frees) and Lee Mackey 0-1 (from a 65), while Thomas Vaughan (0-2 frees) replied for Skeheen, leaving Davins six points ahead (1-14 to 0-11) as the game entered the final minutes.

Davins were well in command but then Skeheen struck for a great goal laid on by Conor Sweeney, who placed brother Tommy for an excellent goal, leaving three points between the sides as the excitement levels rose.

Thomas Vaughan from a free and Pa Harris from play exchanged points approaching the final minute.

There was a thrilling finish when Conor Sweeney lobbed a final puck into the square and there was Adrian English to finish past Gerard Robinson, bringing the teams level for the second time in the game as Skeheenarinky snatched a dramatic draw.

Davins had excellent performances from Conor Mackey, Jamie Houlihan, Lee Mackey, Raymond Cooke, Michael Whelan, Willie O’ Dwyer, Patrick Harris, Luke Faulkner and Noel Butler.

Skeheenarinky, meanwhile, were well served by Jason Cahill, John Martin, John O’Callaghan, Fionán O’Sullivan, Mikey Maher, Tommy and Conor Sweeney, Tommy and Noel Vaughan and Paudie Fitzgerald.

Carrick Davins: Gerard Robinson, Conor Mackey, Jamie Houlihan 0-1, Stephen Cronin, Billy Roche, Lee Mackey 1-2 (1-0 free and two 65s), Raymond Cooke, Michael Whelan 0-1, Willie O’Dwyer, Patrick Harris 0-8 (6 frees), Michael Cronin, Brandon O’Sullivan, Noel Butler 0-1, Luke Faulkner 0-2 and Aaron O’ Halloran.

Substitute used: John Murphy.

Skeheenarinky: Jason Cahill, Shane Molan, Dave Hyland, Oisin Brennan, Noel Vaughan, John Martin, Eoin Morrissey, John O’Callaghan 0-1, Fionan O’Sullivan 0-1 free, Mikey Maher 0-1, Conor Sweeney , Kevin O’Mahony, Tomas Vaughan 0-7 frees, Tommy Sweeney 1-1 and Paudie Fitzgerald 0-1.

Substitutes used: Christy English and Adrian English 1-0.

Referee: Paddy Ivors (Ballingarry).

For more Tipperary sport read Tipperary-trained dog wins Irish Greyhound Derby Final