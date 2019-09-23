Tipperary's Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney nominated for TG4 ladies football All Star awards

Cahir duo Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney have been nominated for a 2019 TG4 ladies football All Star award - the forty-five nominees were revealed on Monday, September 23. All-Ireland champions Dublin dominate the short list with thirteen nominations while All-Ireland finalists Galway have nine.

Both Aishling Moloney and Aisling McCarthy, of course, helped to inspire Tipperary to win the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship last week. Aisling McCarthy has been nominated for a place at midfield in the All Star selection while Aishling Moloney has been nominated at centre-forward.

The 2019 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 16 along with the junior, intermediate and senior players’ player of the year award winners, the provincial young players of the year and the 2019 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame.