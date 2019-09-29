Kingpins: Comfortable Kiladangan cruise to a North Tipperary senior hurling final win over Borris-Ileigh

Following the final of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship played at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Sunday afternoon North Tipperary GAA Board chairman Mike Flynn (Kiladangan) declared his club as the “kingpins of the North championship”. And, it was hard to argue with such an assertion given the degree of comfort enjoyed by Brian Lawlor’s men in this decider. Indeed, Kiladangan have now won four of the last seven divisional championships (2013, 2015 & 2016) and will hope that this latest success can propel the side coached by Seán Treacy (Portumna, Galway) to even greater honours.

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kiladangan 2-13 Borris-Ileigh 1-8

This under-whelming decider probably sent chills down the spine of fans of the traditions association with the North Tipperary senior hurling final, but Kiladangan won’t care one whit about that. They did their business and if there is one word which would go a long way toward summing Kiladangan’s approach that word would have to be: smart.

Everything Kiladangan attempted to do was done in a considered way. Kiladangan knew that Borris-Ileigh would present them with a six-v-five inside their own ’65 and they took full advantage when freeing up Alan Flynn. Ultimately, the inter-county star picked up the official man of the match award, but surely James Quigley had to be in the frame for such an accolade. The full-back marked Borris-Ileigh danger man Conor Kenny out of the game for the most part and as such had a massive impact on proceedings.

Kiladangan also man-marked Dan McCormack with David Sweeney and made sure not to drop deliveries on the head of Borris-Ileigh talisman Brendan Maher. And, with that three major planks of the Borris-Ileigh game plan were dealt with.

Meanwhile Kiladangan moved the ball smartly and with Billy Seymour and Tadhg Gallagher in terrific form Brian Lawlor’s men dominated for the most part.

EARLY FLURRY

Now, Borris-Ileigh did produce an early flurry. Inspired by a couple of terrific Paddy Stapleton catches points from Conor Kenny and Dan McCormack forced Borris-Ileigh two clear before Conor Kenny was fouled for a penalty in the sixth minute - Barry Hogan, however, saved brilliantly to deny Brendan Maher. And, Hogan’s heroics appeared to spark Kiladangan into devastating life: between the eighth and 15th minutes they fired 1-5 without reply.

During this period Billy Seymour converted three placed balls. Tadhg Gallagher and Willie Connors added points from play while in the 14th minute Kiladangan pieced together an eye-catching move from deep inside their own 45-yard line which culminated in Tadhg Gallagher’s left-handed finish (1-5 to 0-2).

Dan McCormack brought twenty scoreless minutes to a conclusion for Borris-Ileigh in the 23rd when landing a monster from inside his own 65-yard line before Brendan Maher (free) and Kieran Maher (free) closed out the first half scoring from a Borris-Ileigh point of view.

Kiladangan led 1-8 to 0-5 at the break and provided us with a real illustration of their devastating quality in the 28th minute when Willie Connors wriggled away from a bunch of Borris-Ileigh defenders and found Billy Seymour with a slick stick pass - Seymour drilled over from a tight angle and Kiladangan casually strolled off the field at the break knowing that, on this particular day at least, that they had the measure of the Borris-Ileigh lads.

And, just to make sure of the thing Kiladangan plundered a second goal seven minutes into the second half - Dan O’Meara broke the Borris-Ileigh line, expertly sucked in a defender and set up Billy Seymour who buried a rasper off his left (2-8 to 0-5).

Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn pictured accepting the man of the match award from Mike Flynn (North Board chairman) following the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday afternoon.

REDUCED THE DEFICIT

A Kieran Maher free in the 44th minute reduced the deficit to eight (2-8 to 0-6), but with Borris-Ileigh firing six wides in the third quarter alone Kiladangan looked reasonably comfortable.

Finally, Borris-Ileigh got a break in the 51st minute when Ray McCormack scrambled home a goal, but Kiladangan responded to the challenge posed like real champions when scoring the next three points in succession. Paul Flynn, Tadhg Gallagher and Billy Seymour (’65) were responsible for these scores. Kiladangan may well have also added goals to their tally in the 57th and 59th minutes, but Borris-Ileigh ‘keeper James McCormack did especially well to save from Paul Flynn and then Dan O’Meara.

The Kiladangan panel of players which won the North Tipperary senior hurling final in comprehensive fashion at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Sunday.

MATCH DETAILS

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan, Martin Minehan, James Quigley, Darren Moran, Declan McGrath, Alan Flynn, David Sweeney (0-1), Jack Loughnane, Johnny Horan, Seán Hayes, Willie Connors (0-1), Dan O'Meara (0-1), Tadhg Gallagher (1-3), Paul Flynn (0-2), Billy Seymour (1-5, 0-2 frees, 0-2 ‘65s). Subs: (42nd) Ruairí Gleeson for Seán Hayes, (48th) Andy Loughnane for Jack Loughnane, (60th) Fergal Hayes for David Sweeney.

Borris-Ileigh: James McCormack, Séamus Burke, Paddy Stapleton, Thomas Fahy, Seán McCormack, Brendan Maher (0-3, 0-2 frees), Ciarán Cowan, Tommy Ryan, Kieran Maher, Dan McCormack (0-2), Ray McCormack (1-0), Kevin Maher (0-2, 0-2 frees), Jerry Kelly, Conor Kenny (0-1), JD Devaney. Subs: (41st) Jack Hogan for Kieran Maher, (52nd) Mathew Stapleton for Kevin Maher, (52nd) Jody Harkin for JD Devaney, (54th) Liam Ryan for Tommy Ryan, (59th) Vincent Stapleton for Conor Kenny.

Referee: Kieran Delaney (Toomevara).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.