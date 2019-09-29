Last gasp Hassett point denies Upperchurch Drombane history in extra time mid final

Drom-Inch 2-19

Upperchurch Drombane 1-21

A point in injury time of extra time from sub Shane Hassett snatched the Centenary Agri mid Tipperary senior hurling title for Drom-Inch after a pulsating final at a jam packed Littleton this afternoon, which denied Upperchurch Drombane their chance of making history.

Just when it seemed as though second period of extra time would be on the cards, Hassett popped up to snatch the win with his first and only touch of the ball, to break the hearts of the gallant Upperchurch Drombane men who had made the running for much of this final.

Indeed,a Seamus Callanan goal two minutes into injury time at the end of normal time catapulted Drom-Inch into the lead and seemed to be the score to hand his side the title. But, Padraig Greene, who bagged 0-16 for Upperchurch Drombane, pointed a difficult free to level the game and force extra time. Greene's side had held a 1-7 to 0-4 interval lead having played with the breeze - their goal coming from Michael Lee in the 24th minute. And, they extended their lead to nine points by the end of the third quarter.

However, Drom-Inch stayed calm and with Johnny Ryan and James Woodlock coming more into the game, they began to chip back the deficit, having been helped by a Ryan penalty goal in the 18th minute. They were two points down going into injury time when Callanan struck that goal.

Drom-Inch held a one point lead at the end of the first period of extra time and crucially keeper Eoin Collins beat away a Padraig Greene penalty in the 3rd minute to give his side a massive lift. It all looked as though another segment of extra time would emerge when Hassett - only on the field a matter of seconds - kept his cool to snatch the title for Drom-Inch.

It was heartbreak on the double for Upperchurch Drombane - not only did they let go of the chance to make history, they also exited the championship having hurled up a real storm. They will have their regrets though - they had the chances to win this game and some of those will haunt them for the winter.

As for Drom-Inch, experience told for them - they remained cool and calm, kept working the scoreboard and took their chances when they eventually came.