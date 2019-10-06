Tipperary SHC: Moycarkey-Borris dominate relegation play-off as Killenaule make the drop to Roinn II

Killenaule made the drop to Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship after Moycarkey-Borris dominated this relegation play-off played at Templetuohy on Sunday afternoon.

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling

Championship Roinn I Relegation Play-Off

Moycarkey-Borris 3-19 Killenaule 2-16

Killenaule’s defeat illustrates the simple fact that irrespective of the talent at your disposal if you don’t have your entire group moving in the one direction and a culture of hard work established then you are asking for trouble. Just twelve months ago under Eddie Brennan the Killenaule lads were threatening to win a county title, but now they find themselves operating in Roinn II.

Following this season the questions will come easier than the answers for supporters of the Robins, but the travails of the South men should not be allowed to take away from this Moycarkey-Borris performance. Indeed, the Mid Tipperary men may well have won by a much more significant margin had they been more disciplined in the tackle (conceded seventeen frees in all and many of those avoidable).

Kieran Cummins and Niall Heffernan dominated midfield for Moycarkey-Borris, Chris McCullagh was terrific at full-back and even though Max Hackett and Anthony McKelvey shone out at regular intervals up front Kieran Morris simply had to walk away with the man of the match award. He was just terrific. And, while Killenaule may have found themselves searching for leaders Moycarkey-Borris featured a mighty one in Morris. When the going got agricultural Moycarkey-Borris men like Kieran Morris grew in stature while too many of the Killenaule lads simply did not want to know. The supporters of the Robins won’t like to see such an assertion being made about their team, but that is simply the fact of the matter.

FIRST HALF

Killenaule started reasonably well and although they trailed by a single point (0-2 to 0-3) early on Eoin Barry’s opportunist goal in the sixth minute propelled Michael Ryan’s men into a two-point lead. Right from the resultant puck-out, however, Moycarkey-Borris hit back when Kieran Morris buried a rousing three-pointer (1-3 to 1-2).

John O’Dwyer (free) tied the game soon after, but Killenaule were losing the physical contest for the ball all around the field. An excellent Max Hackett point and a converted free (Kieran Morris) preceded a second Moycarkey-Borris goal in the 14th minute; Kieran Morris, who else, won possession and fed Anthony McKelvey. The corner-forward took on his man and hand-passed across the face of goal to where an unmarked Max Hackett was waiting to pounce (2-5 to 1-3).

Moycarkey-Borris (probably as a result of their determination to tackle) conceded nine frees during the opening twenty-two minutes and Killenaule took advantage. Indeed, John O’Dwyer converted three frees and landed a classy long-range point from play to drag the Robins to within one of their opponents (2-5 to 1-7) before Moycarkey-Borris closed out the opening half with three successive efforts. Anthony McKelvey notched the finest of these from a tight angle and Moycarkey-Borris led 2-8 to 1-7 at the break.

SECOND HALF

Kieran Bergin was introduced to the Killenaule team at the break and had an immediate impact when he was fouled for a free and then landed a point from play in the 36th minute.

To be fair Killenaule were trying to mount a challenge and traded scores until this contest entered the final quarter. Then, in the 46th minute, Moycarkey-Borris ‘keeper Rhys Shelly tested the Killenaule full-back line with a teasing delivery from a long-range free; Conor Hayes broke the dropping ball and Max Hackett was on hand to lash in his side’s third goal (3-13 to 1-12).

Anthony McKelvey and Jack Morrissey added to the Moycarkey-Borris tally soon after and although Gus Browne snuck in a goal for Killenaule in the 55th minute there was still seven points between the sides when Jack Morrissey drilled over a fine effort in the 58th.

From there Moycarkey-Borris closed out the contest in reasonably comfortable fashion. Indeed, a mighty cheer greeted a point from the stick of Kevin Moran in the 60th minute. The corner-back was one player who really illustrated what Moycarkey-Borris were about on Sunday afternoon: not one of them took a step back.

MATCH DETAILS

Moycarkey-Borris: Rhys Shelly, Kevin Hayes, Chris McCullagh, Kevin Moran (0-1), Pat Molloy, Eoghan Hayes, James Power, Kieran Cummins (0-3), Niall Heffernan, Kieran Morris (1-8, 0-7 frees), Tom Hayes (0-1), James Bergin, Anthony McKelvey (0-3, 0-1 frees), Conor Hayes, Max Hackett (2-1). Subs: (HT) Jack Morrissey (0-2) for James Bergin, (58th) Pat Carey for Conor Hayes, (64th) James Bourke for Kieran Cummins.

Killenaule: Jonathan Gleeson, Liam Meagher, Paddy Codd, Killian O'Dwyer, Jimmy Feehan, Joe O'Dwyer, Stephen Browne, Eoin O'Connell, Ciarán O'Dwyer, Dean O'Connor, Tony Doyle (0-1), Tom Stakelum, Mark Stakelum, John O'Dwyer (0-10, 0-8 frees), Eoin Barry (1-1). Subs: (25th) Daniel Guinan for Eoin O'Connell, (HT) Kieran Bergin (0-3) for Tom Stakelum, (42nd) Michael Doyle for Mark Stakelum, (52nd) Gus Browne (1-1) for John O’Dwyer, (52nd) Darragh Fitzgerald for Tony Doyle.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.