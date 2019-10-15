Nominations sought for Tipperary's Canon Hayes sports awards

The Canon Hayes National Sports Awards committee has announced that they are now accepting nominations for the 2019 awards in the categories of Local Award, County Award, National Award and Outstanding Achievement Award.

Members of the public along with representatives of clubs or sporting organisations are invited to submit nominations for the awards. All persons nominated should be over the age of 16 years and the nomination should relate to achievements in the past 12 months.

A brief resume of the nominees sporting achievements should be submitted along with the nomination to: Sports Awards Committee, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, to arrive on or before Thursday October 31. Nominations will also be accepted by e-mail to info@tipperaryspor

tcentre.com

Nominations are also invited for the Volunteer in Sport award through Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with the Canon Hayes Awards.

This will be open to volunteers from all of County Tipperary. Contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 0761 06 6201 or by email to info@tipperarysports.ie

All nominations will be considered by the judging panels and a shortlist of nominees will be announced in November.

The Awards are open to all sporting disciplines and the committee are looking forward to receiving many nominations for the respective categories.

Winnerss will e honoured at a gala banquet at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, Tipperary, on Friday, December 13.