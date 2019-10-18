Tipperary angler and All Ireland winning ladies footballer honoured at sports awards

A large attendance turned up for the presentation of the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for September.

The first award was the Mentor of the Month which was won by Colm Hackett.

Colm is a life-long fisherman and has spent the last ten years serving on the committee of Fethard & Killusty Anglers. He is current chairman.

Colm’s coaching skills and encouragement to young fishing enthusiasts can be confirmed by the success of his own son Robert, who has achieved great success at national level and represented Ireland at the Four Nations International Fishing Tournament.

The winner of the Butler's Bar Fethard Sport's Achievement Award for September was Lucy Spillane, Tullamaine, Fethard.

Lucy is a member of the Tipperary ladies football team that beat Meath to win the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final.

Lucy was attending a Camida (team sponsors) reception for the Tipperary team in Clonmel on the same night as the award presentation and her sister Nell was present to accept her award from this month’s sponsor Barry O'Connor, representing O'Connor Accountants, Clonmel.

Nominations are now being taken for the October Award.