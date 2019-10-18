Fethard girls win Tipperary first years football blitz at Rockwell College

Patrician Presentation Secondary School Fethard First Year girls played in the Rockwell College School Blitz.

The competition in the section was made up of six schools: UCT Clonmel, St Annes Tipperary Town, Loreto College Clonmel, Presentation Ballingarry, St Josephs College Borrisoleigh and Patrician Presentation Secondary School, Fethard.

Fethard won their round robin games comfortably; this allowed them to reach the semi-final of the competition where they beat Presentation Ballingarry in the semi-final.

Best for Fethard were Ailíse Fitzgerald and Aoibheann Collum at midfield, Lucy Brett and Aoife Harrington in the backs, Emily Spillane, Lucy Lawrence and Nicole Moloney in the forward line.

In the final they played St Josephs College Borrisoleigh. The match started out a close tight contest with great football displayed from both sides.

Zoe Prout pulled off a great save in goal for Fethard in the early exchanges. Fethard went into a two-goal lead at half time with great passing movements between Ailíse Fitzgerald, Aoibheann Collum and Emily Spillane.

In the second half the backs were very good particularly Aoife Harrington and Lucy Brett. This ensured they went on to win the match and the blitz. The girls really enjoyed the day.

There was great excitement when Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dywer presented the cup and medals to the girls. Thanks to Rockwell College for organising a very well-run blitz and to all the girls and schools who participated in the matches.