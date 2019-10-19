No camogie All Star for Tipperary as Sabrina Larkin and Laura Shinners collect ‘Soaring Star’ awards

Nine Tipperary players were nominated for a 2019 camogie All Star award, but when the award winners were announced at the 16th annual banquet in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, October 19 no Premier County player was named on the prestigious final selection.

Meanwhile Sabrina Larkin (at centre-back) and Laura Shinners (at full-back) won ‘Soaring Star’ awards for their outstanding performances this season on the Tipperary intermediate camogie team.

The Tipperary nominees for an All Star award were: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty) and Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

