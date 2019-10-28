Carrick-on-Suir athletes put in great performances in the Dublin City Marathon

Well done to all Carrick on Suir AC athletes who took part and represented our club in the Dublin Marathon

Derek Walsh 2.35.52, Aaron O’Donnell 2.41.52, Andrew Downey 2.57.23, Michael O’Sullivan 3.05.49,

Benny Hahessy 3.13 Eugene O’Keeffe 3.14.49, John Carroll 3.30.27, Emer O’Brien 3.58.19, Eileen O’Connell 3.59.19 and Jimmy Power 5.04.22

The months of hard work has paid off!