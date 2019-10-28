ATHLETICS
Carrick-on-Suir athletes put in great performances in the Dublin City Marathon
TOP RUNS IN DUBLIN
Eileen O’Connell who completed the marathon in 3.59.19
Well done to all Carrick on Suir AC athletes who took part and represented our club in the Dublin Marathon
Derek Walsh 2.35.52, Aaron O’Donnell 2.41.52, Andrew Downey 2.57.23, Michael O’Sullivan 3.05.49,
Benny Hahessy 3.13 Eugene O’Keeffe 3.14.49, John Carroll 3.30.27, Emer O’Brien 3.58.19, Eileen O’Connell 3.59.19 and Jimmy Power 5.04.22
The months of hard work has paid off!
