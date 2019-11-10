Borris-Ileigh see off Glen Rovers to reach the Munster Club senior hurling final

Borris-Ileigh 1-17

Glen Rovers 3-8

Tipperary senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh are back into the AIB Munster Club Final for the first time since 1986 following a hard fought victory over Cork runners-up Glen Rovers at Semple Stadium this afternoon in front of 2,317 spectators.

The Tipp lads, who won the Dan Breen Cup in Tipp last Sunday to bridge a 33 year gap, displayed no effects of their celebrations as they controlled this game, playing smart hurling and working very hard all over the field. But, a grandstand finish was set-up when the Glen bagged two second half goals and can back at them very strong.

A blistering start to the game saw Borris into a four point lead within four minutes, with Conor Kenny getting three of those from play.

However, a Patrick Horgan goal for Glen Rovers in the 9th minute rocked the Tipp champions back on their heels temporarily at least. But, the Borris' lads were in flying form and looked much sharper in the half as they ran over six points to the Glens two before the break to leave them 0-10 to 1-3 in front.

Hurler of the Year nominee Patrick Horgan was starved of possession in the half and Glen Rovers needed to get him into the match if they were to have any chance of recovering

The chance seemed be gone within 16 seconds of the restart when James Devaney raced through on goal and fired a Borris goal to extend the lead to seven points. The gap was at nine points when Horgan bagged a 13th minute goal from a free to give the Glen some hope. And, they had the gap down to three with four minutes to go but Borris-Ileigh rallied again and points from Kevin Maher and Conor Kenny before a Mark Dooley goal for the Glen in injury time left two in it and a grandstand finish prevailed.

Borris' held out for the win and Glen Rovers were left to rue the missed goal chances they had.