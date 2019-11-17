Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney named as the 2019 intermediate ladies football player of the year

Cahir’s Aishling Moloney has been named as the 2019 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award winner in recognition of her extraordinary performances for the Premier County during a season which saw Tipperary collect the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup for the second time in three years.

Aishling Moloney won the award ahead of team-mate Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan) and Meath’s Monica McGuirk - the winners were revealed at the 2019 TG4 All-Star awards banquet at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 16.

This is the second time in three seasons that a Tipperary player has been named as the TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year - Aishling Moloney’s club colleague Aisling McCarthy won the award in 2017.

Dublin’s Siobhán McGrath was named as the 2019 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year while Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth was voted by her peers as the TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

