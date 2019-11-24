“We are blessed with Angelo” - Dan McCormack singles out Borris-Ileigh S&C coach Angelo Walsh for special praise

In the aftermath of Borris-Ileigh’s stirring AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship final win over Ballygunner Dan McCormack has singled out strength and conditioning coach Angelo Walsh for special praise. Despite a ferocious battle at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork on Sunday the Borris-Ileigh lads were still driving hard at it deep into second half injury time. You do not get that fit by accident.

“I think we are blessed with Angelo (Walsh) because he is inter-county standard and we have him in the club,” Dan McCormack revealed.

“The work he does and the knowledge that he has is absolutely incredible. We are delighted to have him and I think he is going to be going on to bigger and better things. I could definitely see Angelo getting a big gig down the line.

HUGE QUESTION

Borris-Ileigh, of course, were posed a huge question when Barry O’Sullivan struck for a goal which forced Ballygunner into a narrow lead with time fast running out.

“Yeah, it was a big wobble,” Dan McCormack agreed.

“We didn’t really panic. We were two points ahead at the time and we got it back to level when Brendan (Maher) went up the field and got a free. And, look, we just kept going and going. If you think about it we actually haven’t won any game since the quarter-final in Tipp by any more than three points. Every game has been tight and I think that really stood to us. At times during the past twenty years this club has been struggling to win tight games and at the moment we are coming out on top in all of these tight games. It’s a great trait in a team.

“At the end of the day it was down to just pure grit, determination and passion. And, I think that we showed everything that is good about the Borris-Ileigh jersey during the last ten or fifteen minutes. We just never gave up, we dug in and I think it just paid off in the end. We are absolutely delighted.”

FURTHER READING

